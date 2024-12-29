Trending

Hiba Bukhari welcomes first baby with Arez Ahmed, reveals name

Arez Ahmed and Hiba Bukhari celebrated the arrival of their first-born child with heartwarming post

  • December 29, 2024
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have gotten a little member added to the family!

On Saturday, December 28, the Jaan Nisar actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a joint post along with husband Arez as the couple celebrated the arrival of their first-born child, a daughter.

With a heartwarming clip attached to the post that featured Hiba and Arez’s hands holding the little foot of their newborn girl in between, the lovebird penned a beautiful note alongside.

However, it is worth noting that the Deewangi actress and the Muqaddar Ka Sitara actor’s daughter is a two-month-old now.

“This year changed our lives in such a beautiful way that it is really not possible for me to articulate in words. Here’s to celebrating your second month,” read the loving caption.

The note continued, “Your presence is the purest form of love that we felt. Thanking Allah for blessing us with his Rehmat.”

Later in the caption, the couple also revealed the name of their little girl writing, “Our little angel. You are the light in our lives. We have named you. AYNUR Which means Moonlight.”

The heartwarming post was met with several loving wishes from other Pakistani celebs.

“Congratulations MashaALLAH,” wished actress Kinza Hashmi.

Saboor Aly penned, “Masha’ALLAH Masha’ALLAH bohat saara pyar aur bohattttt saari dua’yain.”

“MashAllah! Bht mubarak! Allah behtareen naseeb karein, Ameen,” commented Mariyam Nafees.

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in a private Nikkah ceremony on January 7, 2022.

