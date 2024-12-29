King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas

King Charles and sister Princess Anne made joint public appearance after celebrating Christmas at Sandringham.
The 76-year-old monarch beat the winter chills on Sunday as he stepped out for a Sunday service at St. Magdalene church with The Princess Royal.
Charles and Anne made their first joint church appearance as a pair in nearly a year.
For the spiritual outing, Charles wore an olive-green coat, pairing it with a charcoal grey suit trousers. He king completed his fit with brown suede loafers,
Charles exuded high spirits as he greeted people who were gathered to catch a glimpse of the monarch.
To accompany her brother, Anne slipped into a blue pleated skirt and a matching wool-blend suit jacket.
She added a few inches to her frame with knee-high suede boots, and for accentuating her look Anne rocked a matching navy wool hat, layering with a vibrant red scarf to add a hint of popping color.
King Charles and Princess Anne, despite being extremely close, rarely make joint appearances at private or official events due to their demanding schedules.
The royal siblings are consistently acknowledged for their remarkable work ethics.