Royal

King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas

Princess Anne and King Charles attend church service as a pair nearly after a year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas

King Charles and sister Princess Anne made joint public appearance after celebrating Christmas at Sandringham.

The 76-year-old monarch beat the winter chills on Sunday as he stepped out for a Sunday service at St. Magdalene church with The Princess Royal.

Charles and Anne made their first joint church appearance as a pair in nearly a year.

For the spiritual outing, Charles wore an olive-green coat, pairing it with a charcoal grey suit trousers. He king completed his fit with brown suede loafers,

Charles exuded high spirits as he greeted people who were gathered to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

To accompany her brother, Anne slipped into a blue pleated skirt and a matching wool-blend suit jacket.

She added a few inches to her frame with knee-high suede boots, and for accentuating her look Anne rocked a matching navy wool hat, layering with a vibrant red scarf to add a hint of popping color. 

King Charles and Princess Anne, despite being extremely close, rarely make joint appearances at private or official events due to their demanding schedules. 

The royal siblings are consistently acknowledged for their remarkable work ethics.

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Biden regrets withdrawing from reelection bid, report

Biden regrets withdrawing from reelection bid, report
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas

King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98

Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne mark huge success after stepping up for Kate
Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne mark huge success after stepping up for Kate
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event
Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch
Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls