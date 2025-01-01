Sci-Tech

Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?

World’s richest man changed his name on his social media platform, X, sparking speculation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: Whats behind name swap?
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?

Tech giant Elon Musk has changed his name to "Kekius Maximus" on his social media platform, X.

According to BBC, the closest ally of President-elect Donald Trump left social media users speculating with his new username and profile picture, which depicts the character Pepe the Frog, a meme used by far-right groups on New Year's Eve.

Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: Whats behind name swap?

The Tesla CEO has not yet provided any explanation for the surprising move.

The first name of the new profile name “Kekius" seems to be a Latinisation of "kek," which is internet slang popular among gamers for “laugh out loud.” It is also the name of the ancient Egyptian god of darkness, who is often shown with a frog's head.

Moreover, users have also predicted that “Kekius Maximus" is a combination of Pepe the Frog and Gladiator character of Russell Crowe, Maximus Decimus Meridius.

Teasing the handle credentials changes in a post on X on Tuesday, December 2024, SpaceX owner wrote, “Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE.”

PoE refers to the popular “Path of Exile 2” video game, which the billionaire often plays.

Some of the commenters have linked this new name to the cryptocurrency Kekius Maximus, which is commonly known as “memecoin.”

Notably, Musk is known for using his tweets to make ripple effects in the crypto market. CoinGecko site reported that after the new move, Kekius Maximus crypto’s value soared by more than 900% as of Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a list of Willem Dafoe's awards and nominations

Here’s a list of Willem Dafoe's awards and nominations
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?

Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?
Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025

Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025
Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry

Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry
Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day
Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions
WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions