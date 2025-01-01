Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?

Tech giant Elon Musk has changed his name to "Kekius Maximus" on his social media platform, X.
According to BBC, the closest ally of President-elect Donald Trump left social media users speculating with his new username and profile picture, which depicts the character Pepe the Frog, a meme used by far-right groups on New Year's Eve.
The Tesla CEO has not yet provided any explanation for the surprising move.
The first name of the new profile name “Kekius" seems to be a Latinisation of "kek," which is internet slang popular among gamers for “laugh out loud.” It is also the name of the ancient Egyptian god of darkness, who is often shown with a frog's head.
Moreover, users have also predicted that “Kekius Maximus" is a combination of Pepe the Frog and Gladiator character of Russell Crowe, Maximus Decimus Meridius.
Teasing the handle credentials changes in a post on X on Tuesday, December 2024, SpaceX owner wrote, “Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE.”
PoE refers to the popular “Path of Exile 2” video game, which the billionaire often plays.
Some of the commenters have linked this new name to the cryptocurrency Kekius Maximus, which is commonly known as “memecoin.”
Notably, Musk is known for using his tweets to make ripple effects in the crypto market. CoinGecko site reported that after the new move, Kekius Maximus crypto’s value soared by more than 900% as of Tuesday afternoon.