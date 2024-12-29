Trending

Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis

Recently, Salman Khan also celebrated his 59th birthday with Ambanis in Jamnagar

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis
Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to ring in new year with Ambanis!

The Don actor along with his wife Gauri Khan and their children, AbRam and Suhana Khan, has arrived in Jamnagar to celebrate the New Year with the Ambani family.

Khan and his family was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on December 29, Sunday.

During his appearance, the Jawaan actor kept a low profile by hiding his face with a hoodie while Gauri, on the other hand, was seen holding AbRam's hand and leading the family to their waiting car.


Earlier in the day, the Khan family was seen spotted at the jetty leaving for Mumbai, returning from a weekend getaway to Alibaugh.

The family was potted departing from a speed boat and making their way towards their awaiting car, surrounded by security.

For the airport look, Khan opted for a casual black t-shirt and oversized hoodie while Gauri, donned a white shirt, wide-legged jeans, and a yellow blazer, paired with black sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family's visit to Jamnagar comes after Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with the Ambanis in the same city. 

Princess Charlotte’s ‘close’ bond with Kate Middleton REVEALED

Princess Charlotte’s ‘close’ bond with Kate Middleton REVEALED
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper

Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis

Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?

How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?

Kajol writes hilarious wish for Twinkle Khanna’s 59th birthday
Kajol writes hilarious wish for Twinkle Khanna’s 59th birthday
Hiba Bukhari welcomes first baby with Arez Ahmed, reveals name
Hiba Bukhari welcomes first baby with Arez Ahmed, reveals name
Akshay Kumar pays sweet tribute to Twinkle Khanna on her 59th birthday
Akshay Kumar pays sweet tribute to Twinkle Khanna on her 59th birthday
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
Saba Qamar stuns in thrilling behind-the-scene photos from latest TVC
Saba Qamar stuns in thrilling behind-the-scene photos from latest TVC
Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Katrina Kaif notes lovely birthday wish for Salman Khan
Katrina Kaif notes lovely birthday wish for Salman Khan
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday
Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films