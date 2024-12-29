Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to ring in new year with Ambanis!
The Don actor along with his wife Gauri Khan and their children, AbRam and Suhana Khan, has arrived in Jamnagar to celebrate the New Year with the Ambani family.
Khan and his family was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on December 29, Sunday.
During his appearance, the Jawaan actor kept a low profile by hiding his face with a hoodie while Gauri, on the other hand, was seen holding AbRam's hand and leading the family to their waiting car.
Earlier in the day, the Khan family was seen spotted at the jetty leaving for Mumbai, returning from a weekend getaway to Alibaugh.
The family was potted departing from a speed boat and making their way towards their awaiting car, surrounded by security.
For the airport look, Khan opted for a casual black t-shirt and oversized hoodie while Gauri, donned a white shirt, wide-legged jeans, and a yellow blazer, paired with black sunglasses.
Shah Rukh Khan and his family's visit to Jamnagar comes after Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with the Ambanis in the same city.