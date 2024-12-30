King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 2025 on key event 

King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion is on the cards in 2025!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, are destined to reunite with King Charles and rest of the members in 2025, per a renowned psychic.
Harry and Meghan made high profile allegations against their relatives, first in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by duke's memoir, Spare, in which he revealed Royal Family's alleged mistreatment of Meghan as a new member, and his childhood struggles being the second child.
Now a celebrity psychic has made some surprising predictions about Harry's potential reunion with his family next year.
Inbaal Honigman, who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s and also predicted that the monarch would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement” has now lift the curtain on when and how Harry and his family will join King Charles and other members of the firm.
Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman noted, "There’s a lovely reunion of Harry and Meghan with the royals this year."
She went on to reveal, "In 2025, King Charles will appear with both his sons at an autumn ceremony, all joined by their wives afterwards."
“This is in aid of a special cause which all three are passionate about, and they wish to present a united front and share a warming message about the importance of families," the psychic added.
King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion at monarch's 20th wedding anniversary with Camilla:
As per the psychic, “There is an understated event being planned for Charles and Camilla to celebrate their 20 years of marriage. It won’t be a ‘family only’ party, there are politicians and friends who have been invited, but it will be smaller than a full ceremony."
Reflecting on the duration of Harry and Meghan's stay in the UK, she added, “No storm lasts forever. The visit is short, no longer than five days, but it happens."