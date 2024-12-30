King Charles, Kate Middleton receive heartfelt ‘support’ from Princess Anne

Princess Anne has proved that she’s a “dedicated and hardworking member” of the royal family in her latest outing with King Charles.
On Sunday, December 29, the British monarch and Anne made first public appearance after after celebrating Christmas at Sandringham last week.
This is not the first time Zara Tindall's mother had tried to step up her game and showed “support” for her brother by attending a royal engagement alongside him.
She joined the 76-year-old monarch to attend a Sunday service at St. Magdalene church.
A Royal correspondent Danielle Stacey reflected on the key role The Princess Royal has played after Princess Kate and his majesty got diagnosed with cancer.
He told Hello!, "The Princess Royal has always been a dedicated and hardworking member of the British monarchy, but purely from an observer's point of view, it seems like her relationship with the King has deepened.”
The royal expert revealed Anne’s role after Charles’ coronation, "Anne was given a starring role as the King's Gold Stick-in-Waiting at his coronation and was seen greeting newly-crowned Charles back at Buckingham Palace with the words 'Hello, old bean'.”
After Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis, Princess Royal had attended many key events this year so they can focus on their treatments.
“Despite having a heavy workload of her own, Anne has increased her engagements in recent months to support her brother and the Princess of Wales as they continue their respective cancer treatments,” Danielle noted.
Notably, the royal sibling duo attended church service as a pair in nearly a year.