Royal

King Charles, Kate Middleton receive heartfelt ‘support’ from Princess Anne

Princess Anne becomes beacon of hope for cancer-stricken brother King Charles and Princess Kate

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive heartfelt ‘support’ from Princess Anne
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive heartfelt ‘support’ from Princess Anne

Princess Anne has proved that she’s a “dedicated and hardworking member” of the royal family in her latest outing with King Charles.

On Sunday, December 29, the British monarch and Anne made first public appearance after after celebrating Christmas at Sandringham last week.

This is not the first time Zara Tindall's mother had tried to step up her game and showed “support” for her brother by attending a royal engagement alongside him.

She joined the 76-year-old monarch to attend a Sunday service at St. Magdalene church.

A Royal correspondent Danielle Stacey reflected on the key role The Princess Royal has played after Princess Kate and his majesty got diagnosed with cancer.

He told Hello!, "The Princess Royal has always been a dedicated and hardworking member of the British monarchy, but purely from an observer's point of view, it seems like her relationship with the King has deepened.”

The royal expert revealed Anne’s role after Charles’ coronation, "Anne was given a starring role as the King's Gold Stick-in-Waiting at his coronation and was seen greeting newly-crowned Charles back at Buckingham Palace with the words 'Hello, old bean'.”

After Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis, Princess Royal had attended many key events this year so they can focus on their treatments.

“Despite having a heavy workload of her own, Anne has increased her engagements in recent months to support her brother and the Princess of Wales as they continue their respective cancer treatments,” Danielle noted.

Notably, the royal sibling duo attended church service as a pair in nearly a year.

King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news

King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare

Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort

Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death

Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 2025 on key event
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 2025 on key event
Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions
Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet insight into family's Christmas traditions
Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations
Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep 'sadness' on South Korea plane crash
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep 'sadness' on South Korea plane crash
Princess Charlotte’s ‘close’ bond with Kate Middleton REVEALED
Princess Charlotte’s ‘close’ bond with Kate Middleton REVEALED
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas
King Charles, Princess Anne make joint public appearance after Christmas
Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne mark huge success after stepping up for Kate
Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne mark huge success after stepping up for Kate
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event
Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch
Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial