Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sudden plans to 'save marriage'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not "divorcing" but reportedly facing some challenges in their marriage.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been embroiled in divorce rumours since parting their was "professionally."
Prince Harry, however, debunked the divorce speculations with the duchess earlier this month during a candid conversation at The New York Times Dealbook Summit, in New York.
In response to a question on how Harry feels on media's coverage on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage and relationship, the 40-year-old gave a witty response noting, "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times."
"We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?", Harry added.
Now a well-place source has spilled exclusive beans on how couple's current dynamics and how they are mulling a new strategy to avoid strengthen their bond.
"They’re very clear they are not divorcing and just as committed as ever but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some areas they want to, and need to, work on," the insider confirmed.
The source further clarified that, "One thing that has really fallen by the wayside is romance, and they’ve vowed to tackle that very proactively."
Offering rare insights into Harry and Meghan's strategy moving forward, "That means arranging date nights, going on more special trips just the two of them, and even going hiking together or with the kids a couple of times a week when they’re both in L.A."
The insider further revealed that the couple is planning to give each other at least 45 minutes in the morning before their kids Archie and Lilibet wake up, during which they might want to enjoy guided yoga or meditation.
As per the source the former Suits actress is also consedring to learn surfing as she is willing to enjoy the sport with her betterhalf.
The insider revealed that Harry and Meghan are "both big believers in therapy and have decided that doing some preemptive couple’s therapy could really benefit their marriage."