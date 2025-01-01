Joe Burrow makes bold request to Bengals to secure key players

Joe Burrow recently gave straight advice to the Cincinnati Bengals to secure key players by extending their contracts.
As per The Mirror US, Burrow has made it clear to his club to prioritize signing Tee Higgins to a new contract and to extend Ja’Marr Chase’s contract, ensuring both players stay with the team.
The Bengals are at risk of losing Higgins this offseason, as the wide receiver is set to become a free agent.
At the same time, Chase is expected to get a contract extension, which might be difficult for the team to afford due to a lack of enough salary cap space.
Burrow said while speaking to reporters, "Whenever a great player leaves, you wish you could have found a way to keep them. You don’t want to make a living out of letting great players leave the building. And I think that’s why you want to do everything you can to get these things done early."
Higgins is expected to demand a significant contract this offseason after scoring 10 touchdowns this season and a total of 35 touchdowns over the past five seasons.
He believes that the Bengals may have to choose between him and Chase, as Chase has an outstanding season, leading the league in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns, which could result in Higgins leaving as a free agent.
Reports suggest that if Higgins leaves, Burrow’s offence will suffer a major setback, particularly in a season where the team is already struggling.