Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo breaks silence after her major U-turn

  • by Web Desk
  • January 01, 2025
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has finally shared something after a long period of silence!

The princess, who was supposed to spend Christmas at her in-laws in Italy, took a last-minute U-turn before the festivities and decided to join her uncle King Charles in the Royal Christmas celebration in Sandringham.

A few days after his wife’s recent U-turn, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has finally ended his social media silence and shared a clip on his Instagram handle.

In a joint post with his luxury property development and design firm, Banda, which he founded in 2007, Edoardo’s video captured the 2024 recap of his company’s achievements.

Along with the video was a caption that read, “Banda 2024.”

Hailing his whole team, the businessman shared 5 clapping emojis with a text that stated, “Team Effort,” recognizing the tireless efforts that his team puts into making the company progress.

Meanwhile, Beatrice, who is pregnant with her second child, took a U-turn as the princess’ doctor advised her against travelling abroad due to her physical condition.

Accompanying Princess Beatrice in the celebration were her husband Edoardo and his son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf.

