Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message

Meghan Markle has finally ended her Instagram hiatus after 7 long years!
On Wednesday, January 1, the Duchess of Sussex shared her first-ever post, a video, after taking a long break from social media.
With no caption alongside the video, the mother-of-two was filmed running towards the sea on a large beach.
The video then saw the Hollywood actress slowing down to a walk before she bent down a bit and wrote 2025 in the sand with her finger, ringing in the new year. The clip then focused on the calm and quiet sea.
The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was then captured beaming as she may her way back towards the camera.
In the clip, the member of the British royal family was seen dressed in a casual attire that included a white long shirt with matching pants that she folded at the bottom.
Markle’s Instagram handle, which goes with just @meghan, has already gained 201K followers.
Her profile photo was also from the same outing.
Meanwhile, it was not revealed who was behind the camera.
This comes amid the speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been drifting away from each other due to their undisclosed problems.