Royal

Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message

The Duchess of Sussex releases delightful message for 2025 in first Instagram comeback years after royal exit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025

Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message


Meghan Markle has finally ended her Instagram hiatus after 7 long years!

On Wednesday, January 1, the Duchess of Sussex shared her first-ever post, a video, after taking a long break from social media.

With no caption alongside the video, the mother-of-two was filmed running towards the sea on a large beach.

The video then saw the Hollywood actress slowing down to a walk before she bent down a bit and wrote 2025 in the sand with her finger, ringing in the new year. The clip then focused on the calm and quiet sea.

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was then captured beaming as she may her way back towards the camera.

In the clip, the member of the British royal family was seen dressed in a casual attire that included a white long shirt with matching pants that she folded at the bottom.

Markle’s Instagram handle, which goes with just @meghan, has already gained 201K followers.

Her profile photo was also from the same outing.

Meanwhile, it was not revealed who was behind the camera.

This comes amid the speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been drifting away from each other due to their undisclosed problems.

Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025

Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025
Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message

Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message
Scientists expose surprising speed difference between human brain and technology

Scientists expose surprising speed difference between human brain and technology
Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family

Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo breaks silence after her major U-turn
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo breaks silence after her major U-turn
Duchess Sophie’s diplomatic trick to avoid ‘internal politics’ revealed
Duchess Sophie’s diplomatic trick to avoid ‘internal politics’ revealed
Sarah Ferguson leaves Prince Andrew to celebrate major event
Sarah Ferguson leaves Prince Andrew to celebrate major event
Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall earn new title over Princess Kate, Prince William
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall earn new title over Princess Kate, Prince William
Princess Kate, Prince William leave royal fans in awe with touching move
Princess Kate, Prince William leave royal fans in awe with touching move
Prince William, Prince Harry 'reunion' expected very soon: Details inside
Prince William, Prince Harry 'reunion' expected very soon: Details inside
Princess Kate brother James Middleton reveals plans to get fame beyond his royals ties
Princess Kate brother James Middleton reveals plans to get fame beyond his royals ties
Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry
Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry
Princess Kate, Prince William plan ‘big’ surprise for kids after painful year
Princess Kate, Prince William plan ‘big’ surprise for kids after painful year
King Frederik captivates nation with inspiring first New Year’s address
King Frederik captivates nation with inspiring first New Year’s address
King Charles leans on Hollywood star over Prince William for royal event
King Charles leans on Hollywood star over Prince William for royal event