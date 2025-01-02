Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert

Princess Charlene of Monaco surprised royal watchers with a rare public speech, standing alongside her husband, Prince Albert, in a show of unity and grace.
The Princess of Monaco and her husband Prince Albert gathered for their traditional New Year's Eve address.
During the public address, the Prince and Princess were accompanied by Princess Gabriella and her twin brother Prince Jacques.
The Monégasque Royal Family made an appearance as Prince Albert delivered his annual speech, reflecting on the "challenges"of the previous year.
Albert exuded his charm in a smart navy suit, delivering the majority of his speech solo as he stood in front of a Christmas tree.
The Prince said in his speech, “In this season of celebration and sharing, our children join us in extending our best wishes to you,"
He added, "May this New Year bring happiness, health and success to you and to all those you hold dear."
Princess Charlene looked elegant in a classic navy gown, with her blonde hair styled in vintage-inspired waves.
While her daughter donned a navy colour scheme, wearing a dress featuring a black sequin top and tulle skirt, paired with black patent shoes.
Prince Jacques also joined the league with his impeccable styling sense as he wore a coordinating navy suit and tie.
Notably, Princess Charlene and the twins also extended the New Year wishes in both French and English