Royal

Zara Tindall, Mike make first public appearance with kids after Christmas

Princess Anne's daughter and her husband Mike Tindall are soon to embark on a trip to Australia for key event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025


Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall had made first public appearance with their three young kids after celebrating Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.

On Wednesday, January 1, the royal couple were spotted at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races with Mia, ten, Lucas, three, and Lena, six.

For the major event, the British equestrian, 43, exuded girl boss vibes in a chic power suit consisting of a navy double-breasted blazer and matching flared trousers.

Zara chose a chunky velvet headband in maroon and a navy leather handbag for accessories.

The former Olympian finished the mesmerising look with a pair of burgundy leather gloves.

On the other hand, Mike, 46, went with a pair of check trousers, a powder blue shirt, a merlot-hued tie and a tweed jacket.

In the viral pictures from the event, Mike was spotted embracing Zara as he held onto an umbrella.

Moreover, Zara's brother Peter Phillips also attended the races. He was joined by his girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

Ahead of their public appearance, the lovebirds announced that they will travelling to Australia for a 10-day equestrian carnival on the Gold Coast, which features polo, showjumping and beach racing events.

