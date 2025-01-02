Kate Middleton receives bad news after Meghan Markle's Instagram comeback

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is hit with a concerning news about her health.
Amid the chaos created by Kate's estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle's Instagram return after 7 years, the future Queen has received health prediction for this year from a renowned psychic, Mystic Maggie.
As revealed by Maggie, Kate, who already had a "brutal year" since her cancer diagnosis in January 2024, will face a few health issues throughout 2025 because of her over hardworking nature.
“As a Capricorn, one of the hardest-working signs, Kate starts 2025 determined to get back to ‘normal’ following her cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2024," she told the outlet.
Maggie continued, "Her biggest challenge will be pacing herself, and this could lead to health hiccups throughout the year, especially around early summer."
Maggie continues, “An overseas tour could also test her stamina. Kate could face a heart-searching test of loyalty when someone very close to her, friend or family, reveals privileged information, either on purpose or by accident.”
The psychic further predicted that, "a visit to an isolated island, possibly to the North, can be" extremely healing for the mom-of-three.
For the unversed, Princess Kate announced her cancer in March last year and finally returned to the Royal duties in September of 2024 after declaring that she has completed her nine-month long preventive chemotherapy.
Before making her return to public facing duties, Kate made a major appearance at Trooping the Color.