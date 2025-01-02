Sports

Novak Djokovic announces surprise schedule shakeup ahead of Australian Open

Paris Olympics gold medallist played limited tournament during 2024 season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Novak Djokovic announces surprise schedule shakeup ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic announces surprise schedule shakeup ahead of Australian Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic revealed new plans for the 2025 season. 

According to Express, unlike the 2024 season, the 24-time Grand Slam winner aims to do “whatever it takes” to beat young rivals and end his Grand Slam drought. 

World No. 7, who is currently playing in the Brisbane International, announced that he is planning to play the full Sunshine Double after skipping the tournament in Miami last year. 

When asked if he is planning to change his strategy of playing limited tournaments, the 37-year-old replied, “We'll see. It's just the beginning of the season. I mean, I have the next five or six months' calendar in my head, you know, a possible scenario. But, you know, I still have to review post-Australia.”

“I'm actually committed to play Doha, and then I have to see, you know, Indian Wells, Miami, and I wish to play both, but we have to see how I feel and talk with the team.And just manage the schedule right, because I want to peak at the biggest tournaments. Slams, obviously, but also Masters events, the Masters events that I'd like to play my best tennis,” he continued. 

Notably, Djokovic, who played very limited tournaments in 2024 and failed to win a single Grand Slam, will play in the Doha Open for the first time after six years in 2025. 

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey

Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Serena Williams reacts to Meghan Markle surprise return to Instagram
Serena Williams reacts to Meghan Markle surprise return to Instagram
Arsenal confirm first January transfer deal: Young defender joins Wigan
Arsenal confirm first January transfer deal: Young defender joins Wigan
Joe Burrow makes bold request to Bengals to secure key players
Joe Burrow makes bold request to Bengals to secure key players
Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss
Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss
Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip
Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip
Emma Raducanu faces major setback ahead of Australian Open
Emma Raducanu faces major setback ahead of Australian Open
Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss
Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss
Glamorgan fires head coach Grant Bradburn over misconduct charges
Glamorgan fires head coach Grant Bradburn over misconduct charges
Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday
Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday
ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award
ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award
Heat-Rockets Brawl: NBA world reacts to mid-match ‘physical’ fight
Heat-Rockets Brawl: NBA world reacts to mid-match ‘physical’ fight
Paralympics medalists face huge setback after Olympics 2024
Paralympics medalists face huge setback after Olympics 2024