Novak Djokovic announces surprise schedule shakeup ahead of Australian Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic revealed new plans for the 2025 season.
According to Express, unlike the 2024 season, the 24-time Grand Slam winner aims to do “whatever it takes” to beat young rivals and end his Grand Slam drought.
World No. 7, who is currently playing in the Brisbane International, announced that he is planning to play the full Sunshine Double after skipping the tournament in Miami last year.
When asked if he is planning to change his strategy of playing limited tournaments, the 37-year-old replied, “We'll see. It's just the beginning of the season. I mean, I have the next five or six months' calendar in my head, you know, a possible scenario. But, you know, I still have to review post-Australia.”
“I'm actually committed to play Doha, and then I have to see, you know, Indian Wells, Miami, and I wish to play both, but we have to see how I feel and talk with the team.And just manage the schedule right, because I want to peak at the biggest tournaments. Slams, obviously, but also Masters events, the Masters events that I'd like to play my best tennis,” he continued.
Notably, Djokovic, who played very limited tournaments in 2024 and failed to win a single Grand Slam, will play in the Doha Open for the first time after six years in 2025.