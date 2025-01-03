Meghan Markle sends strong message to King Charles in new move

Meghan Markle, who got snubbed by the royal family along with Prince Harry during Christmas celebration, has seemingly given a “powerful” message to King Charles.
On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, made a dramatic return to Instagram, marking it her first social media presence in six years.
She posted an adorable black and white profile photo taken by fashion photographer Jake Rosenberg, along with a cute clip filmed by the Duke of Sussex.
As per royal experts, Meghan tried a “a subtle power play” in her social media return to “establish control” over British monarch and the rest of the royal family.
The former actress reportedly chose to wear expensive attire in profile photo for the same reason.
A PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Mail, "The all-white attire screams 'purity of reinvention' while the '2025' etched in the sand conveniently doubles as both a literal timestamp and a metaphorical clean slate.”
According to him, Meghan tried “a subtle power play, simultaneously fostering curiosity and establishing control” over the royals.
Harry’s wife donned a £1,000 white cotton dress from New York luxury brand Khaite and a £12,500 diamond necklace from Santa Monica jeweller Logan Hollowell.
Moreover, Meghan Markle also shared the first glimpse of her Netflix show With love, Meghan on January 2, 2025.
With love, Meghan is set to premiere on Netflix on January 15, 2025.