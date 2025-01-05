Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt offer peeks into their new trip

Trending

  by Web Desk
  January 05, 2025
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are exploring the tourist-favorite city, Dubai!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 4, the Shiddat actor shared a joint-post with his wife Aiman in which the couple can be seen enjoying their time in the Middle Eastern city.

“72 hours in Dubai,” penned the actor alongside.

The string of snaps began with the first photo featuring the Pakistani celebrity couple dressed in casual attires as they posed on a sidewalk. Visible in the background was the famous Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

While Aiman exuded glam in an all-black ensemble that included a cozy shirt with matching pants, Muneeb looked charming in a gray shirt which he paired with black pants.

To accessorize their looks, the duo wore sunglasses. The Ghar Titli Ka Par actress also carried a big sized shoulder bag.

The second snap saw the Koi Chand Rakh actor wrapping his arms around the gorgeous Ishq Tamasha actress as they both beamed at the camera.

As the slides continued, the third showcased Aiman and Muneeb enjoying their time in China Town at Dubai Mall.

Meanwhile, in a snap, the actor lovingly glared at his wife who was focusing towards the camera for the photo.

Moreover, this venture marked noticeable absence of the couples’ daughter, Amal and Miral.

