Shahid Kapoor feuls excitement with much-awaited film 'Diva' teaser

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie, 'Deva,' is slated to be released on January 31st, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • January 05, 2025

Shahid Kapoor drops much-anticipated film Deva’s teaser: ‘D day is here’

Jab We Met star Shahid Kapoor surprised fans by releasing the first glimpse of his upcoming movie, Deva.

On January 5th, the 43-year-old Bollywood actor took to his Instagram account to share the official teaser of his forthcoming action-thriller film.

The viral teaser showcased Shahid's heart-pumping action sequences and his impressive dance skills.

In the one-minute clip, the father-of-two is seen in a police official’s avatar, battling against goons.

The Jersey actor penned an exciting caption for his post, "D-day is here. Machana chalu #DEVA Teaser out now Link in bio."

As the movie's teaser gained traction on social media, numerous fans flooded the comments section with praise for the film.

One fan wrote, "Goosebumps Blockbuster loading for sure."

"This is fabbbbbb !!!! Can’t wait to see this in theatres," another admirer enthusiastically penned.

Deva is set to smash box office records on January 31, 2025.

The new movie also stars renowned Bollywood actors including Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati.

The film marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screens after almost a year.

He was last seen in Amit Joshi’s last directorial Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon. 

