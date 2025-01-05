Justin Bieber plants sweet kiss on Hailey's Neck amid second baby rumours

Justin Bieber has posted a heartfelt picture with wife Hailey Bieber amid ongoing second baby rumours.
On Saturday, January 4, 2025, the Where Are U Now? crooner can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Hailey’s neck as she smiles and looks to the side.
The viral photo was posted on Instagram without a caption.
In the second snap, Justin posted what appears to be a still from The Chronicles of Narnia films.
Shortly after the Baby singer posted the adorable photo with Hailey, his fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on the new parents.
A fan commented under the post, “Justin is still head over heels for Hailey even after so many years of marriage, we love to see a happy couple.”
Another wrote, “What an adorable couple..Happy New year guys (heart emoji).”
Justin’s post came after Page Six reported that the couple “discussed having more kids.”
A source told the media outlet, “Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want.”
They seemingly “have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at.”
Hailey and Justin welcomed their first kid, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024.