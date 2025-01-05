Nicole Kidman makes first statement after winning Palm Film Fest Award

Nicole Kidman has nothing but only gratitude to share!
On Saturday, January 4, the Big Little Lies starlet, 57, received an award for her outstanding performance in the recently released film Babygirl.
Expressing gratitude for the honor, the actress turned to her Instagram handle on the same night and shared a statement.
“#PalmSpringsFilmAwards magic, thank you!! And thank you to my sister, @JamieLeeCurtis @PSFilmFest @BabygirlMovie,” penned The Perfect Couple actress.
Alongside the heartwarming caption, Nicole Kidman also shared a couple of snaps from the event, which she graced in a stylish mermaid gown.
Babygirl, which marks Kidman’s first film after her mother’s death in September last year, holds a special place in the actress’s heart.
On the delightful yet emotional moment, the A Family Affair actress remembered her mom and reflected on how she is “still grieving” and coping with the huge loss.
"Thank you for giving me the chance to say this is for my mom; my whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do, and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community," stated Kidman.
Nicole Kidman starrer Babygirl was released on Christmas Day 2024.