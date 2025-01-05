Triptii Dimri breaks silence on ‘Animal’s anti-feminism debate

Triptii Dimri is sharing her stance on Animal being an “anti-feminist” movie!
Even though being a huge box office success, the Hindi-language action-drama film, which was released in December 2023, received much criticism and was called out for promoting toxic masculinity.
Breaking silence on the criticism, Triptii Dimri, who played the role of Zoya Riaz in the film, opened up about her stance on the movie while speaking to Filmfare in a new interview.
During the interview, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starlet was questioned why she opted to work in an “anti-feminist” film after starring in Qala.
Breaking silence, the actress stated that she took the role as she never saw anything that was anti-feminist in the movie.
“I didn’t look at it as an anti-feminist film. I don’t give such tags to films. Even while doing Bulbbul and Qala, I never thought I was doing a feminist film. I connected with the characters, had faith in the directors and felt I should do it,” said the Bad Newz star.
She continued, “Even when Animal was offered to me, I met Sandeep [Reddy Vanga] sir and he explained. He didn’t tell me much about the story, he explained my character.”
Adding further, she noted, “To me, what was exciting was that I have only done goody and nice person roles – who get sympathy at the end – till now, and I was like this was a nice space to be in where I do this character."
“Then of course, everybody wants to do a big film. Till that time, I was an actor who had done Bulbbul, Qala, and all the films that were being offered, were only those types of movies. I would have loved to do such films and I would love to continue doing those,” concluded the actress.
Besides Triptii Dimri, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.