Royal

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward set for 2025’s first trip to a South Asian state

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are set to kick off their first international tour of 2025 next month.

As per the Royal Family's official website, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Nepal on February 4, 2024 to mark a state visit to the South Asian state.

However, other details about the royal couple's upcoming visit are still under the wraps.

Prior to this, Edward and Sophie visited Malta in October 2024 to mark the 60th independence day of the country and to celebrate the shared heritage and continuing collaboration with the UK.

This update comes a few days before Duchess Sophie's 60th milestone birthday on January 20th, and her beloved husband's trip to the US to attend the funeral services of former American president Jimmy Carter on behalf of duke's brother, King Charles.

Prince Edward will fly to the US to attend the historic event scheduled to be held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

