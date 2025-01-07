How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement

Tom Holland recently dropped a significant clue about his intentions to propose to Zendaya, sparking speculation just weeks before he reportedly popped the question.
In December 2024, while conversing with Nick Grimshaw's Dish Podcast, the Spider Man star hinted at spending Christmas with the Dune starlet.
Tom told Nick, “I'm going to be in America this year, I'm going to be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun.”
He went on to say, “Where we'll be will be a secret. I'll know where we're going.”
As per the report, Tom also wished that his family would meet on Christmas with Zendaya’s family
He added, “What we'd like to start doing, is rather than spending it with each family each year, is bring the families together.”
Tom continued, “That's what I think we want to do next time. Because we're both actors, we're terrible at organising things, so it hasn't happened yet. The thoughts there, the idea has been planted.”
To note, this past interview circulated after Zendaya shocked her fans when she arrived at the Golden Globe Awards while sporting her new diamond engagement ring.
Tom Holland has been in a relationship with his costar Zendaya since 2021.