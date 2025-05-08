Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary welcome key leaders for global strategy talks

The Danish Monarch discussed significant issues including common strategies and global challenges

  • May 08, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark welcomed global leaders to the historic Kronborg Castle for a royal dinner marking the United Nations Chief Executives Board meeting.

The Danish Royal Palace turned to Instagram on Thursday to share glimpses of the Danish Monarch and his wife along with the United Nations Chief Executives Board.

The King and Queen discussed significant issues including common strategies and global challenges.

As per the palace, they wrote the caption, “The entrance to Øresund, Kronborg Castle is located as a historical landmark. Here, Their Majesties The King and Queen hosted a dinner on the occasion of Denmark’s hosting of the United Nations Chief Executives Board, which is a forum where the Secretary-General brings together leaders of UN organizations to discuss common strategies and global challenges.”


Sharing the guest list, the palace said, “Among the guests of the Royal Couple were UN Secretary-General António Guterres, members of the Chief Executives Board, the Parliamentary Presidium as well as representatives from Greenland and the Faroe Islands and Danish UN organization ambassadors.”

Concluding the further details, the palace stated, “The dinner took place in the Dance Hall, where the King gave a speech focusing on cooperation and international responsibility. Read the whole speech on the Royal House website.”

King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrated the Liberation of Denmark:

Notably, this meeting came after King Frederik and Queen Mary celebrated the Liberation of Denmark along with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Their Royal Highnesses participated in a thanksgiving service at Copenhagen Cathedral alongside the Danish Government and official representatives.

