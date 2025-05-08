Royal

Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute

The Duchess of York pens message of ‘kindness, resilience and hope’ on 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Sarah Ferguson has marked VE Day with a touching tribute to the “courageous” heroes.

On Thursday, May 8, the Duchess of York penned a moving message on her official Instagram handle as she celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

In the two-slide post, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife wrote, “Today, on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we pause to remember the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and spirit of those who fought for our freedom.”

She continued, “We all owe them a debt that can never truly be repaid, but we honour their memory by living with kindness, resilience and hope. Lest we forget.”

In the post, two black-and-white images were also shared. The first photo featured the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, with hundreds of thousands of people and soldiers gathered after the end of Second World War.

The Cenotaph is a war memorial on Whitehall in London which was unveiled by King George V on November 11, 1920, as Britain’s national memorial to the martyrs of the World War I.

It was rededicated to the dead of World War II in 1946.

In the second slide of the post, Fergie shared a photograph of herself as she paid respect to the Second World War heroes.

About VE Day:

The Victory in Europe Day, which is celebrated annually on May 8, marks the end of World War II in Europe after Nazi Germany surrendered to the allied forces, including the UK, the US, France, and the Soviet Union, in 1945.

