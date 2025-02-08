Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released an emotional message with ahead of their attendance at Invictus Games 2025.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared a video about the importance of playtime for children.
They also showcased in a video from Project:Camp LA, a non-profit organisation that provides pop-up day camps for children who have been impacted by disasters.
On their Archiwell Foundation Website, released, saying, "When communities around the world are struck with disaster, children need more than just shelter—they need stability, support, and the space to play. In the U.S., Project:Camp is filling that void by providing free, trauma-informed day camps for kids during emergencies.”
The statement added, “With the support of trained camp counselors, Project:Camp ensures that youth have a safe space to heal and process, while also giving parents and caregivers the time to rebuild and plan for what comes next.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle further continued, “In the aftermath of the recent Los Angeles wildfires, The Archewell Foundation was proud to partner with Project:Camp as they served families displaced by the Palisades and Eaton Canyon fires. Beyond their immediate response, Project:Camp is also at the forefront of ensuring that childcare and mental health is a core element of emergency response efforts in the future.”
They mentioned, "At The Archewell Foundation, we know that healing spaces are critical in times of crisis. That is why we've supported this work globally through Humanity Crew, bringing mental health resources to displaced communities, and in the U.S. by partnering with KABOOM! to build a healing playground for children in Uvalde after the tragic school shooting. Like Project:Camp, these efforts recognize that in moments of crisis, children need safe spaces to heal and play to begin to rebuild a sense of normalcy."
To note, Harry along with Meghan is due to fly out to Vancouver to host the 2025 Invictus Games, which launch on Saturday.