Adrien Brody beats Timothée Chalamet to win Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards 

Adrien Brody has bagged the Best Male Actor trophy at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, beating out many talented nominees including Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Hugh Grant.
The 45-year-old actor was presented with the evening's top male acting prize for his role in The Brutalist.
During his award acceptance speech in Santa Monica, California on Friday, Brody gushed over his girlfriend Georgina Chapman, whom he has been dating since 2020.
"I've been doing this since I was 12 and I know very clearly that these moments are far and few between in an actor's life. I do not take this for granted," Brody said.
He further added, "I want to shout out my crew and amazing cast for all their amazing contributions to this, I couldn't be here without you, and to my team for supporting me and guiding me and A24 for believing in this movie and of course to my beautiful girlfriend Georgina and my parents, thank you. I would not be here without you. God bless everyone, I love you. Thank you."
Adrien Brody’s Critics Choice Awards win marks his second major trophy of the season, following his Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama on January 5.