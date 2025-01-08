Ayeza Khan wraps ‘Humraaz’ with exciting video

Trending

  January 08, 2025

Ayeza Khan is bidding farewell to Humraaz shoot with a bang!

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, the Mein actress shared an exciting video with a lengthy caption in which she expressed gratitude and also the excitement for the upcoming TV drama.

In the video, the actress was captured grooving in a green-colored traditional outfit on Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from the film Duplicate.

However, her dance stops as soon as two doppelgangers of the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress suddenly make their entries in the video in red and brown outfits, dancing to the beats of the track.

“It’s a wrapppppp for Sarah!” penned the actress, citing her character name from Humraaz.

She continued, “I am sooooo blessed to be getting offers for amazing projects this year as well. Humraaz is definitely very, very close to my heart. Dil, jaan, aansu, khushiyaan—sab kuch Humraaz ke naam! This project was made with so much effort and dedication by all of us and I am sure that you all will love it InshaAllah.”

Khan added, “Thank you, Abdullah Bhai @abdullah.kadwani and Asad Sir, @asadaqureshi , for always giving me the best projects since the start of my career, Meray Meharbaan, Mohabbat tumse nafrat hai, Sari bhool humari the, Meherposh, Chaudry and Sons and Many many more… The love, respect, and support I’ve received from you both mean the world to me. Shukriya.”

Concluding her post, Ayeza Khan extended thanks to the entire cast and crew of the show for their love, support, and hard work.

She also expressed excitement for the premiere of Humraaz whose release date is yet to be announced.

