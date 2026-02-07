'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening

Rang De Basanti has marked its 20th anniversary with an emotional reunion and screening.
Released in 2006, the film went on to become a cultural phenomenon, and two decades later, the cast has reunited for a special screening in Mumbai to celebrate the milestone.
Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Sharman Joshi were seen together with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
However, R. Madhavan was noticeably absent from the nostalgic gathering.
Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, February 7, Soha shared a few highlights from the reunion.
In one of the videos, the cast could be seen cutting a huge cake while rocking customised hoodies with a "20" logo alongside the film's name.
"20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still," Saif Ali Khan's sister penned in the caption.
About Rang De Basanti:
The coming-of-age socio-political drama was written, produced, and helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Rang De Basanti followed the story of a British film student travelling to India to document the lives of five freedom fighters from the Indian revolutionary movement.
The film went on to secure the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards.