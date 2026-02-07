Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening

Aamir Khan and Sohal Ali Khan joined director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a special 'Rang De Basanti' screening

  • By Hania Jamil
Rang De Basanti reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening
'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening

Rang De Basanti has marked its 20th anniversary with an emotional reunion and screening.

Released in 2006, the film went on to become a cultural phenomenon, and two decades later, the cast has reunited for a special screening in Mumbai to celebrate the milestone.

Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Sharman Joshi were seen together with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

However, R. Madhavan was noticeably absent from the nostalgic gathering.

Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, February 7, Soha shared a few highlights from the reunion.

In one of the videos, the cast could be seen cutting a huge cake while rocking customised hoodies with a "20" logo alongside the film's name.


"20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still," Saif Ali Khan's sister penned in the caption.

About Rang De Basanti:

The coming-of-age socio-political drama was written, produced, and helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. 

Rang De Basanti followed the story of a British film student travelling to India to document the lives of five freedom fighters from the Indian revolutionary movement. 

The film went on to secure the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards. 

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor draws praise from Muhammad Kaif after ISPL
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor draws praise from Muhammad Kaif after ISPL
Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch
Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch
Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie
Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie
Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68
Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise
Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image
Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update
'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor

Popular News

Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change

Central Cee reveals shocking robbery incident after major life change
14 minutes ago
Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt

Bianca Censori reacts to Venice boat controversy days after Ye's apology stunt

an hour ago
Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Mariah Carey hit with lip-sync allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
an hour ago