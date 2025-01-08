Uncategorized

Noah Cyrus offers heartfelt prayer for Los Angeles fire victims on her big day

  January 08, 2025
American singer and actress Noah Cyrus sent love to the Los Angeles fire victims on her special day.

All Falls Down singer on her 25th birthday sends special prayers to “all the affected” people by the fires and shares a lead for the “horse hauling emergency assistance evacuation.”

Who is Noah Cyrus?

Cyrus was born on January 8, 2000, in Nashville, Tennessee, US. She started working at an early age as a child actress and voiced the titular character in Ponyo (2008). She also appeared in minor roles on TV shows including Hannah Montana, starring her older sister Miley Cyrus, and Doc, alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus Songs

Noah made her singing debut in 2016 with Make Me (Cry)" featuring Labrinth, which reached number 46 on the Billboard Hot 100, the music industry standard record chart in the US. She was also nominated for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Her iconic songs include July, I Got So High That I Saw Jesus, Stay Together, Again, Ghost, This Is Us, Young and Sad, All Falls Down, and Dear August.

