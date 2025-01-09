Entertainment

Oscars 2025 nominations face setback amid devastating California fire

Multiple events including Oscar nomination comes to a halt as L.A. fire reaches Hollywood Hills

  • January 09, 2025
Oscar 2025 nominations delayed as authorities failed to contained Los Angeles wildfire for the second day.

The nominations for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards have been postponed due to the California fire that have claimed five lives and caused evacuation of thousands of residents, reported by Daily Mail.

On Tuesday morning, the wildfire in Pacific Palisades, L.A destroyed nearly 1,000 structures and in just few hours the fire spread out to more than 15,000 acres.

Several celebrities including Anthony Hopkins, Adam Brody, Anna Faris and Miles Teller lost their homes to fire in the L.A neighbourhood.

As the catastrophic event continues, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has officially rescheduled the announcement of 2025 Oscar nominations from January 17 to January 19.

The voting period which began on Wednesday has also been extended till Thursday, January 14.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy shared their condolences to the victims of wildfire in a letter, noting, "So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

Other prestigious events including International Feature Film Shortlist screening and Writers Guild of America have also been postponed as L.A. declares state of emergency.

The 97th Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien is going to be held on March 2, 2025.

