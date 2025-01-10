Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs

Joe Biden has made big announcement amid devastating wildfires ravaging the state.
The US President took to his X account to announce that that the federal government will cover the costs of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months.
"I'm announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months. I've told the Governor and officials to spare no expense and do whatever they need to contain the fires and protect families,” he wrote on X.
Biden further announced about the deployment of extensive federal resources to assist in combating the fires and safeguarding affected communities.
"I'm surging every federal resource possible to Southern California, including hundreds of federal firefighters, 30 firefighting helicopters and planes, 8 DoD C-130s, and 500 military ground-clearing personnel. We're working with @DeptofDefense to identify what more we can surge,” he wrote in another X post.
As of now, the wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, killing at least six people and forced nearly 1,80,000 more from their homes.
The Palisades Fire has burned over 17,234 acres and caused the destruction of 1,000 buildings and remains completely uncontained, marking it as the most devastating fire in Los Angeles history.