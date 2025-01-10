David Beckham’s son Brooklyn marks new milestone with wife Nicola

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham has marked a major milestone with wife Nicola Peltz.
On January 10, the entrepreneur posted a delightful news on his Instagram account.
Brooklyn penned a touching tribute for wife on her 30th birthday.
He wrote, “Dear Nicola x happy birthday baby x I will keep this short but I want to write down a little of how much I love you x a few years ago I asked you to marry me and it was the best decision I have ever made.”
The designer further added, “You make me smile and laugh and you are the most amazing and most gorgeous person I know x I am so lucky to be able to spend everyday with you and wake up next to you every morning.”
In the first frame, the lovebirds can be seen kissing each other, while in another photo they were engaged in steamy PDA.
“I love your smile, your laugh, your passion about your work, your love for dogs, I just love the way you are. You are perfect in every way xx I love you so much Nicola,” Brooklyn concluded the birthday wish.
Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in 2022.