Princess Kate holds desire to contact Meghan, Harry amid difficult times

Kate Middleton has experienced a subtle shift in her way of looks at things after going through a "brutal" cancer journey.
The Princess of Wales is reportedly willing to reach out to her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, who are currently in a terrible situation in the US.
An insider has spilled exclusive beans on how Catherine wants to end her ongoing rift with Meghan and Harry, who are currently going through difficult times as deadly wildfire since Tuesday have affected a vast majority of area in LA, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, since 2020.
According to the source, the future queen "believes she can lead by example and start 2025 off by reaching out to Meghan with a nice holiday message and a thank you to her and Harry for all the goodwill they’ve sent her way."
Reflecting on how a tough cancer battle since its diagnosis in January last year has changed Kate's mindset for good, the source added, "Kate’s so full of gratitude to be alive, she’s seeing a lot of things in a new light."
"She’s ready to remember the good times and go forward from there, she knows it would mean the world to Harry who she still misses terribly,’ the insider added.
This is pertinent to mention, the feud between Prince William, Kate Middleton and Harry, Meghan intensified after the duke and duchess made bombshell revelations against the Prince and Princess of Wales in their first interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2020, the same year when they moved to the US.
They further grew apart after Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, which came out in 2023.