King Charles to travel to Italy for first meeting with Pope as Monarch

King Charles III along with Queen Camilla are preparing to embark on a significant visit to Italy, where he will hold his first official meeting with Pope Francis.
As per GB News, the British monarch will be the first British King in a decade to meet with the Catholic leader.
A source shared with Mirror, "It is very much the intention of both parties to have both a public and private audience with one another.”
The source went on to say, “There is huge respect for one another and in such an important year for Italy and period in the Kings reign, the gathering will be all the more momentous."
Notably, this meeting hold the significant value for King Charles as it will be his first encounter with the Pope as King.
Previously, Charles met twice with Pope and his recent encounter was in 2019 when the then-Prince of Wales visited the Vatican for Cardinal John Henry Newman's canonisation.
King Charles, who was restricted to make visits in 2024 due to his cancer diagnosis, will visit Italy on their Jubilee year themed "Pilgrims of Hope", which began on Christmas Eve and will continue until January next year.
According to palace sources, his treatment "continues to move in the right direction," though schedule adjustments may be necessary if circumstances change.
A source told the outlet, "The Australia and Samoa tour lifted his spirits, his mood and his recovery as did celebrations with his closest family over the Christmas period."
To note, King Charles made last Vatican visit in 2017.