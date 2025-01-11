 Kim Kardashian shows heartfelt support for LA fire victims via big initiative

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand is stepping up to support families impacted by the devastating LA fires, donating essential clothing and underwear to those in need.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Friday to announce that through her clothing brand she would donate essential clothing and underwear to the affectees.
She wrote, “We have donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation providing critical resources to the heroic first responders protecting our city.”
Kim added, “Additionally, we are making a sizable donation of underwear, clothing, and socks to Baby2Baby to help those displaced by the fires.”
In another story slide, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star noted, “As our community faces the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, our hearts are with all those impacted, and we are committed to helping during this challenging time.”
“Together, we can bring hope and relief to those who need it most,” she concluded.
Notably, the announcement came after she was called out for being “tone-deaf” while promoting her SKIMS winter sale this week.
To note, The Kardashian clan are out of danger when the original Palisades Fire erupted on Tuesday, as they live in the Calabasas and Hidden Hills, which is northwest of the Palisade.