Paris Hilton makes huge donation to LA fire victims after losing Malibu home

American media personality Paris Hilton lost her beach house in L.A fire that she owned for four years

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 11, 2025
Paris Hilton showed her support to L.A fire victim by making generous donation despite losing her own house.

The Bling Ring actress took an initiative to start emergency fund and donated $100,000 to help victims of the California wildfires after her Malibu home burned down.

On top of the massive donation, Paris also revealed that she will donate an additional $100,000 to match the donation amount and is planning to volunteer in person over the weekend.

The 43-year-old turned to her Instagram to share a click of herself and husband in front of her now-burned beach house with the caption sharing how heartbroken she is for everyone affected by the fires.

Paris began her statement, writing, "My heart is with everyone impacted by the devastating fires here in LA. While I’ve lost my Malibu home, my thoughts are with countless families who have lost so much more – their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability."

Sharing the details of her nonprofit the socialite noted, "As a mom, I can’t imagine the pain and fear of not having a safe place for your babies so I’m launching an emergency fund through my nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact to support displaced families with young children."

"I’m starting with a personal contribution of $100,000, and I will be matching additional dollars raised up to $100,000 more. I am looking for others to donate and match alongside me to do our part!", Paris added.

The fund would provide cash assistance, temporary housing, hotel stays, and delivery of essentials to those in need.

With the donation link attached in her Instagram bio, she concluded the statement pointing how 'Every dollar makes a difference' and urged the public to come together for the City of Angels.

To show their support, fans flooded the comment section to praise the generous act.

One fan gushed, "Not only is she HOT and iconic, she’s also an amazing advocate for those in need."

While another added, "You are an ANGEL!! The kind to restore faith in humanity. Sending you all of the love (red heart)."

As of now, over 100,000 residents including some celebrities have lost their homes in the blaze that started on Tuesday morning.

