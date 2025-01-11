Princess Beatrice's husband drops sweet message for Kate after Christmas

Royal

  January 11, 2025
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton received a sweet  nod from Princess Beatrice's husband on her 43rd birthday.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who joined the Royal Family with his pregnant wife last month to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham was among the thousands of fans who wished Princess Kate on her special day.

To mark Kate's birthday this year, her husband Prince William shared a never-before-seen black-and-white photo of the future queen, with a beautiful wish. 

Alongside an adorable portrait of Catherine, in which she flashed a beaming smile posing with both her hands inside her jean pockets, William wrote, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable."

"George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W," the 42-year-old added.

Soon after the post was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the Princess.

However, what went unnoticed was a subtle nod of appreciation from Mozzi, who showed his liking and respect for Kate simply by dropping a heart emoji.

Kate Middleton reported celebrated her 43rd birthday on January 9, 2025, at Windsor Castle with the future king and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

