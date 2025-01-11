King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event

King Frederik and Queen Mary have embarked on a relaxing holiday ahead of a significant milestone in their royal journey.
As per Hello Magazine, the Danish monarch and his wife travelled to enjoy a low-key holiday abroad ahead of a milestone anniversary of his monarchy next week.
Amid the absence of King Frederik, Crown Prince Christian, 19, has a regent in his father's absence on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the newspaper BILLED-BLADET reported that the Danish royal palace's communications team confirmed the news about King and Queen ‘s holidays.
However, It's not known where Frederik and Mary are spending their private holidays.
Notably, these holidays came ahead of King Frederik and Queen Mary set to mark the first-year anniversary of their reign on Tuesday January, 14.
King took the throne just two weeks after his mother Queen Margrethe sudden abdication, 52 years into her reign.
As per the report, the monarch has lined his weekly audiences schedule but it has not been confirmed whether the Danish royal will mark the milestone publicly.
On January 27, King Frederik and Queen Mary will also travel to Poland to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.