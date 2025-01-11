Royal

King Charles gives big shock to Harry after LA appearance with Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made first public appearance in LA on Friday amid wildfires

  • January 11, 2025


Prince Harry suffered a fresh blow from Royal Family amid the catastrophic situation in LA.

The Duke of Sussex, who made first public appearance at Pasadena, California, with Meghan Markle after a series of deadly wildfires, has reportedly received a new tension from his estranged father, King Charles.

According to some inside source, the 40-year-old duke, who had moved to the US in 2020 with his wife, after stepping down from their royal duties will likely to be cut from King Charles will.

The cancer-stricken monarch is being forced to cut Harry's name from his will, an insider has exclusively told Radar.Online.

"A lot of people in royal circles feel Harry does not deserve a dime, and they're leaning on Charles to cut him off," the source told.

They went on to explain, "Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry."

The reason why members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Queen Camilla urging the 76-year-old monarch to deprive Harry of firm's inheritance money is the duke and his wife's high profile allegations against them after leaving the UK.

Harry and Meghan spoke about the Royal Family in their first interview to Oprah Winfrey, later in their Netflix documentary,

The duke further aired his dirty laundry in his bombshell memoir, Spare, which was released in 2023.

