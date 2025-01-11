Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'attention-seeking' stunt

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spark criticism with latest move amid LA wildfires

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet again hit with brutal criticism over their latest move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a poignant appearance at Pasadena, California on Friday, January 10, 2025, to express solidarity with the victims of deadly wildfires in the region since Tuesday.

In the videos obtained and shared by various news outlets, the royal couple could be seen comforting and interacting with the local residence, who are said to have lost their homes.

As several fans commended Harry and Meghan's heartfelt move, who are also residing in Montecito, since moving to the US in 2020, some viewers blasted the couple for simply doing "anything for the cameras."

Underneath the viral video, one of the user noted, "Honestly can’t stand the woman. Attention seeking on people’s actual loss."

Another blasted the duo, writing, "Anything to get in front of a camera! Their popularity is dropping so they must be loving this!"

"Opportunity for a camera so sad to use this serious situation for self promotion," one user claimed.

This appearance marked Harry and Meghan's first joint sighting in months as the couple has been busy in their respective Netflix ventures.

Meghan Markle is set to appear on screen in new cooking show, With Love, Meghan, releasing on January 15, 2025,

Gael Monfils makes history as oldest ATP tour singles champion

Gael Monfils makes history as oldest ATP tour singles champion
Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details

Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details
Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life

Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'attention-seeking' stunt

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'attention-seeking' stunt
Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life
Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life
Princess Leonor of Asturias finally embarks on naval training
Princess Leonor of Asturias finally embarks on naval training
King Charles gives big shock to Harry after LA appearance with Meghan
King Charles gives big shock to Harry after LA appearance with Meghan
Kate Middleton makes first historic move as future Queen
Kate Middleton makes first historic move as future Queen
King Felipe honors Queen Sofia with prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece
King Felipe honors Queen Sofia with prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece
Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'
Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'
King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event
King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event
Princess Beatrice's husband drops sweet message for Kate after Christmas
Princess Beatrice's husband drops sweet message for Kate after Christmas
King Charles worries about 'very sad' Prince Andrew's mental health
King Charles worries about 'very sad' Prince Andrew's mental health
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out to show support to LA fire victims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out to show support to LA fire victims
King Charles to travel to Italy for first meeting with Pope as Monarch
King Charles to travel to Italy for first meeting with Pope as Monarch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s separation a tactic to gain ‘recognition’?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s separation a tactic to gain ‘recognition’?