Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'attention-seeking' stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet again hit with brutal criticism over their latest move.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a poignant appearance at Pasadena, California on Friday, January 10, 2025, to express solidarity with the victims of deadly wildfires in the region since Tuesday.
In the videos obtained and shared by various news outlets, the royal couple could be seen comforting and interacting with the local residence, who are said to have lost their homes.
As several fans commended Harry and Meghan's heartfelt move, who are also residing in Montecito, since moving to the US in 2020, some viewers blasted the couple for simply doing "anything for the cameras."
Underneath the viral video, one of the user noted, "Honestly can’t stand the woman. Attention seeking on people’s actual loss."
Another blasted the duo, writing, "Anything to get in front of a camera! Their popularity is dropping so they must be loving this!"
"Opportunity for a camera so sad to use this serious situation for self promotion," one user claimed.
This appearance marked Harry and Meghan's first joint sighting in months as the couple has been busy in their respective Netflix ventures.
Meghan Markle is set to appear on screen in new cooking show, With Love, Meghan, releasing on January 15, 2025,