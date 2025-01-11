Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston makes emotional plea to LA residents amid wildfires

Jennifer Aniston set to appear on big screens with her upcoming movie '9 to 5'

  January 11, 2025
Jennifer Aniston urged Los Angeles residents to take care of animals during this harrowing time.

The Friends star took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, January 9, to share a handful of guidance for the affectees in LA. 

Being a devoted fur parent, the 55-year-old actress asked people living around Pacific Palisades to leave water out for wildlife and to provide them the space they need.

The popular American actress penned an emotional note alongside her post that reads, "If you’re near the Palisades fires, please be mindful that wild animals are fleeing the flames and may show up in your yards."

Aniston also shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories that included information about evacuation centres for people, pets, and large animals.

As reported by Mail Online, the Murder Mystery actress owns two dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield.

This concerning post of Aniston's came after she launched her new book titled Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life.

The book is based on her very own rescue dog named Clyde.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife has released her book in October 2024.

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston is currently filming a remake version of a comedy movie, 9 to 5

