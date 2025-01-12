Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires

Jennie Garth is extremely thankful to second ex-husband Peter Facinelli!
On the Friday, January 10 episode of her I Choose Me podcast, the 52-year-old A Kindhearted Christmas actress was joined by her husband Dave Abrams.
Speaking on the podcast, Garth reflected on how her second ex-husband Facinelli stepped in when she and her family were going through a devastating situation in the wake of Los Angeles wildfires.
"We thought this was gonna be a great year. We were going in strong and so excited for what was to come, and then this just came out of nowhere," stated the actress as she called the “start to 2025” a difficult one.
In the episode, Abrams recounted how he was preparing for “extreme winds” with Garth and her three daughters after hearing about the fire on the news and the very next day, the actor spotted a fire just five miles away from their home.
As soon as the couple smelled smoke, they “all made the decision to call Peter” and go to his house.
Dave Abrams also expressed how they were “grateful to be in his place” and described the experience as “positive.”
"I'd all gotten settled in. We all had a family dinner together, which was really nice. I mean, we had all never done that before. We ordered Chinese food. It was enjoyable. And then for that brief moment, we were not thinking about [it],” he added.
Jennie Garth married Dave Abrams in July 2015 after finalizing divorce with Peter Facinelli in June 2013