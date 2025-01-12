Entertainment

Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires

Jennie Garth married Dave Abrams in July 2015 after finalizing divorce with Peter Facinelli in June 2013

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025

Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires


Jennie Garth is extremely thankful to second ex-husband Peter Facinelli!

On the Friday, January 10 episode of her I Choose Me podcast, the 52-year-old A Kindhearted Christmas actress was joined by her husband Dave Abrams.

Speaking on the podcast, Garth reflected on how her second ex-husband Facinelli stepped in when she and her family were going through a devastating situation in the wake of Los Angeles wildfires.

"We thought this was gonna be a great year. We were going in strong and so excited for what was to come, and then this just came out of nowhere," stated the actress as she called the “start to 2025” a difficult one.

In the episode, Abrams recounted how he was preparing for “extreme winds” with Garth and her three daughters after hearing about the fire on the news and the very next day, the actor spotted a fire just five miles away from their home.

As soon as the couple smelled smoke, they “all made the decision to call Peter” and go to his house.

Dave Abrams also expressed how they were “grateful to be in his place” and described the experience as “positive.”

"I'd all gotten settled in. We all had a family dinner together, which was really nice. I mean, we had all never done that before. We ordered Chinese food. It was enjoyable. And then for that brief moment, we were not thinking about [it],” he added.

Jennie Garth married Dave Abrams in July 2015 after finalizing divorce with Peter Facinelli in June 2013

Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires

Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires
Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life

Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life
South Korean plane crash investigation uncovers shocking black box secret

South Korean plane crash investigation uncovers shocking black box secret
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share emotional video after Leonor’s departure

King Felipe, Queen Letizia share emotional video after Leonor’s departure
Angelina Jolie forced to reveal ‘her side of story’ after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie forced to reveal ‘her side of story’ after Brad Pitt divorce
Daniel Radcliffe’s jaw-dropping net worth revealed in new accounts filing
Daniel Radcliffe’s jaw-dropping net worth revealed in new accounts filing
Jennifer Aniston makes emotional plea to LA residents amid wildfires
Jennifer Aniston makes emotional plea to LA residents amid wildfires
Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details
Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details
Suki Waterhouse breaks cover after Robert Pattinson marriage rumors
Suki Waterhouse breaks cover after Robert Pattinson marriage rumors
'Moana 2' creators land in legal trouble as animator files copyright lawsuit
'Moana 2' creators land in legal trouble as animator files copyright lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Saturday Night Live' for the third time
Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Saturday Night Live' for the third time
Taylor Swift accused of stalking ex Joe Alwyn's fan account
Taylor Swift accused of stalking ex Joe Alwyn's fan account
Khloé Kardashian slams LA Mayor Karen Bass after wildfires forced evacuation
Khloé Kardashian slams LA Mayor Karen Bass after wildfires forced evacuation
Mandy Moore shares thoughtful advice as Los Angeles wildfires rage
Mandy Moore shares thoughtful advice as Los Angeles wildfires rage
Jennifer Lopez makes emotional statement for victims affected by LA fires
Jennifer Lopez makes emotional statement for victims affected by LA fires
Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims
Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims