Zara Tindall steals spotlight from Princess Kate after her big day

Kate Middleton loses limelight to Princess Anne's daughter after her milestone event

  • January 12, 2025
Zara Tindall has seemingly tried to grab attention from Kate Middleton with her new move.

On January 9, the Princess of Wales celebrated her 43rd birthday with husband Prince William and three kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

Shortly after Princess Kate’s milestone event, Zara was spotted going out for a meeting among the Magic Millions ambassadors at the Gold Coast Turf Club.

The British equestrian’s new move sparked concern among the royal fans that she might want to “grab attention” from the future Queen.

A fan commented under Zara’s husband Mike Tindall’s Instagram post, “Seems like your wife Zara wants to grab attention from Kate Middleton, why else would she make a public appearance right after Kate's birthday?”

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, looked gorgeous in a glorious sky-blue Rebecca Vallance dress.

Her dress was complemented by a collared neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tie around the waist to cinch her silhouette.

For accessories, Zara went for a Victoria Charles headpiece and a Strathberry cream croc print bag.

The royal family member finished her mesmerising look with a pair of cream heels from Sauvereign.

