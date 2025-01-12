Prince Harry overshadows Meghan Markle’s return with upcoming move

Prince Harry is set to steal the attention from his wife Meghan Markle with his highly-anticipated return to the UK.
While Meghan's Netflix show and Instagram return was expected to dominate royal headlines, the Duke of Sussex's upcoming UK visit has overshadowed it.
According to a leading royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, Royal Family is concerned over Prince Harry's UK return.
"I do think, however, that there'll be a lot of interest in what happens when Harry is in the witness box,” he told GB News.
To note, Prince Harry will return to the UK later this month for his trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publishers of The Sun.
"That's a totally different issue because it's estimated he might be there up to four days," Fitzwilliams said.
He continued, "Now, all sorts of things can come out in that respect. So that is different: where he will stay, when he will see his father, all of this, the moment Harry sets foot in Britain, that's news, and that impinges on the royals.”
"So that is what the Royal Family will be concerned with, but not Meghan wandering around the beach," Fitzwilliams concluded.
The Duke of Sussex has accused NGN of targeting him through intrusive tactics by journalists and private investigators.