Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil' 

Maya Ali has shared the struggle behind shooting for her epic rukhsati scene in Sunn Mere Dil.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Parey Hut Love actress posted a slew of BTS shots from her wedding to Usama Khan aka Ammar in the drama.
Alongside her 3- galleried carousel post, Maya penned a super long caption, "Arrey ziada kuch nahi, bass late night shoot k side effects hain…!!!"
She further went on explaining, "Slide 2: Working till 7 AM for a drama shoot and a still shoot isn’t easy, but you can see how I try to keep myself entertained (or just stay awake)! "
The Mann Mayal star further recalled, "Slide 3: I still remember shooting a rukhsati sequence at 4 AM in 48 degree heat with no AC and fans. Yet we had to look fresh, keep the smiles on, and bring the energy like it was the first shot of the day!"
"The real heroes of that moment were the junior artists, who refused to let anyone give up. They started singing, lifting everyone’s spirits and their energy powered us through that shot," concluded Maya.
To note, Sunn Mere Dil has an exciting cast ensemble which includes Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, Hira Mani and Usama Khan in the lead roles.