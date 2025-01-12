Trending

Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil'

Maya Ali stars alongside Wahaj Ali and Hira Mani in the drama serial 'Sunn Mere Dil'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025
Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in Sunn Mere Dil
Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil' 

Maya Ali has shared the struggle behind shooting for her epic rukhsati scene in Sunn Mere Dil. 

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Parey Hut Love actress posted a slew of BTS shots from her wedding to Usama Khan aka Ammar in the drama. 

Alongside her 3- galleried carousel post, Maya penned a super long caption, "Arrey ziada kuch nahi, bass late night shoot k side effects hain…!!!" 

She further went on explaining, "Slide 2: Working till 7 AM for a drama shoot and a still shoot isn’t easy, but you can see how I try to keep myself entertained (or just stay awake)! "


The Mann Mayal star further recalled, "Slide 3: I still remember shooting a rukhsati sequence at 4 AM in 48 degree heat with no AC and fans. Yet we had to look fresh, keep the smiles on, and bring the energy like it was the first shot of the day!"

"The real heroes of that moment were the junior artists, who refused to let anyone give up. They started singing, lifting everyone’s spirits and their energy powered us through that shot," concluded Maya. 

To note, Sunn Mere Dil has an exciting cast ensemble which includes Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, Hira Mani and Usama Khan in the lead roles. 

Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires

Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires

Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire

Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire
Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires

Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires
Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya

Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry
Diljit Dosanjh drops first look for upcoming controversial film 'Punjab ‘95'
Diljit Dosanjh drops first look for upcoming controversial film 'Punjab ‘95'
Manisha Koirala shares her unforgettable memory with Shah Rukh Khan
Manisha Koirala shares her unforgettable memory with Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Khan makes impactful change before Junaid’s big screen debut
Aamir Khan makes impactful change before Junaid’s big screen debut
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Karan Johar amid 'Emergency' promotion
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Karan Johar amid 'Emergency' promotion
Ushna Shah may take divorce from Usama Khan in new ‘Ghair’ episode
Ushna Shah may take divorce from Usama Khan in new ‘Ghair’ episode
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood to reunite after ‘Happy New Year’?
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood to reunite after ‘Happy New Year’?
Deepika Padukone questions L&T’s work ethics after controversial clarification
Deepika Padukone questions L&T’s work ethics after controversial clarification
Osman Khalid Butt addresses Maya Ali relationship speculation
Osman Khalid Butt addresses Maya Ali relationship speculation
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming
Farhan Akhtar marks 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan
Farhan Akhtar marks 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan