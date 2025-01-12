Trending

Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025
Varun Dhawan's new moustache look is grabbing eyeballs! 

While many of his fans are eager to his promising new collaboration with Sunny Deol, Dhawan's latest airport look is making waves. 

On January 12, 2025, the Coolie No 1 star was captured by the paparazzi as he left Mumbai. 


In a video shared, the new dad was spotted coming out of his swanky car with a chart paper in his hand. 

His staff member was seen accompanying him, carrying off his stuff as the actor headed towards the check-in point. 

Before leaving, Dhawan flashed thumbs-up at the shutterbugs and waved at them. 

He took airport fashion a notch higher in his new moustache look paired with white T-shirt and a leather jacket. 

To note, It remains unclear whether Dhawan actually left for the filming of Border 2. 

A couple of weeks back, the makers of the upcoming war- drama film had announced the shoot details on social media in the form of a poster. 

On the personal front, Varun Dhawan welcomed a daughter with wife Natasha Dalal on June 3, 2024. 

