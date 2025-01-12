Meghan Markle plans digital expansion with her next big move

Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up to monetise her digital presence as she planned for a strategic move to bolster her financial independence.
The Duchess of Sussex kicked off 2025 with a major career initiative as she made her return to social media, launching her new Instagram account @meghan.
On her Instagram account, she garnered almost 1.5 million followers on the platform in just over a week.
As per GB News, the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams mentioned the Suits alum plans on her Instagram return.
"She's got over a million followers," Fitzwilliams said, adding, "So if she managed to monetise that, then that is a source of income that's important for them."
He emphasised, "You can see the importance of that, especially given the pivotal nature of this year in Netflix."
Meghan’s social media return came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix contract, signed in 2020, reached the final months.
It was the significant source of income for Harry and Meghan since their departure from royal duties.
However, their Netflix portfolio faced mixed success since their partnership was started.