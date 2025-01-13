Princess Kate set to mend rift between King Charles, Harry with diplomatic move

Princess Kate is reportedly taking steps to heal the strained relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry, with a carefully planned diplomatic move.
As per the Close Magazine, an exclusive source shared that the Princess of Wales, who had a tumultuous year in 2024 due to her cancer diagnosis, would seek a peaceful life and settle all the feud between King Charles and Prince Harry.
The source said, “She intends to see Harry when he’s in the UK and is pleading with William to come along. This isn’t just about Meghan and Harry, it’s about the kids too – the next generation.”
Sharing that “If William and Harry can bury the hatchet, the King will see Archie and Lilibet more, which Kate knows he does want.”
The insider praised Kate’s diplomatic skills, and said “she wants Harry and Meghan to know she wants a fresh start.”
According to the tipsten, the mother of three “doesn’t want to dwell on the past anymore. She wants to put that all in the past and make a new go of this.”
However, the insider cleared that “there’s no chance of the ‘fab four’ thing again, she feels like this could be their last chance to make peace with Meghan once and for all.”
The source said, Kate “wants Harry to feel supported and she knows that won’t happen if Meghan isn’t included. Kate is doing all she can to bring the family back together, it's been far too long to be at odds this way.”
To note, Princess Kate will seemingly make her diplomatic move amid Harry's marked solo trip to the UK this month of his ongoing court case against News Group Newspapers.