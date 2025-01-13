Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status 

Karan Johar shared a unique take on his relationship status, sending social media in stitches.
The acclaimed filmmaker took to his Instagram stories jokingly referring to Instagram as his partner.
“I am dating Instagram! It listens to me... makes me follow my dreams and even pays some bills! What's not to love?" wrote Karan.
It is pertinent to mention that during Diwali last year, the Koffee with Karan show host openly talked about feeling lonely despite being surrounded by people.
“Diwali nights, so many meetups, so many conversations, yet loneliness in the crowd--when will I finally part ways with my single status,” he penned.
To note, Karan recently made a surprise appearance at the Ajio Luxe Weekend gala in Mumbai where he walked alongside the famous actor Sidharth Malhotra.
For the event, the director planned to take fashion a notch higher in a satin shirt, trousers paired with a blazer trench.
He accessorised his entire look with a diamond necklace and an emerald brooch.
On the work front, Karan Johar is expected to helm an untitled series for Netflix India, whose production is slated to begin soon.