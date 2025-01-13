Trending

Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about his relationship status in a cryptic post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status 

Karan Johar shared a unique take on his relationship status,  sending social media in stitches.

The acclaimed filmmaker took to his Instagram stories jokingly referring to Instagram as his partner. 

“I am dating Instagram! It listens to me... makes me follow my dreams and even pays some bills! What's not to love?" wrote Karan.

Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status

It is pertinent to mention that during Diwali last year, the Koffee with Karan show host openly talked about feeling lonely despite being surrounded by people.

“Diwali nights, so many meetups, so many conversations, yet loneliness in the crowd--when will I finally part ways with my single status,” he penned.

To note, Karan recently made a surprise appearance at the Ajio Luxe Weekend gala in Mumbai where he walked alongside the famous actor Sidharth Malhotra.

For the event, the director planned to take fashion a notch higher in a satin shirt, trousers paired with a blazer trench.

He accessorised his entire look with a diamond necklace and an emerald brooch.

On the work front, Karan Johar is expected to helm an untitled series for Netflix India, whose production is slated to begin soon. 

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires

Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style
Durefishan Saleem walks streets of Rome in style
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update
Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update
Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires
Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires
Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil'
Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil'
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry