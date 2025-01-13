Royal Family member hospitalized after recent accident

Royal

The monarch was admitted to the hospital for a brief period

  January 13, 2025
The Queen Sonja of Norway has been admitted to the hospital after suffering minor skiing accident.

As reported by Hello! the royal household confirmed that the 87-year-old Queen was recently admitted to Lillehammer Hospital after a skiing-related incident.

Sonja was taken to the health facility after experiencing an issue linked with her existing heart condition, atrial fibrillation, however, palace sources later assured Queen's fans and well-wishers that her condition is not that serious.

The Norwegian Queen, who is known for her fondness for the slopes was discharged from the hospital the next day, when her heartbeat went normal.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre released a statement through Norwegian news agency NTB to extend his heartfelt wishes for Sonja's recovery.

“I wish the queen a speedy recovery and hope she will soon be ready for new skiing trips,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention, Sonja's busy schedule for the week has been dismissed as she is taking time to rest to heal properly.

Queen Sonja serves as head of state since 1991 following the death of his father, King Olav.

